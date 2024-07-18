QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 183 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

