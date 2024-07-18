QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 336 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 351,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,442,000 after acquiring an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

