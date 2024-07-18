QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VYM stock opened at $124.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

