QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,010 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Trading Up 0.0 %

AXNX stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

