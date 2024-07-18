QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of VGT opened at $582.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $563.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

