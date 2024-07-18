QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MLM opened at $564.35 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

