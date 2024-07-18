QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MWA. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

