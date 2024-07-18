QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

