QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.