QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Gartner by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $459.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

