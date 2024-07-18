QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $739,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $327.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.65. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

