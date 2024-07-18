QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

