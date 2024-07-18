QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

AKAM opened at $97.19 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.65.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

