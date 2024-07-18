QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $868,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Silgan by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 108,942 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silgan by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,844,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Silgan stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $199,265.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,307.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SLGN

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.