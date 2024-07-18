QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $8,676,973. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $248.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.