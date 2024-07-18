QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $905,000 Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

