QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $922,000 Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,747.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,762.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,723.21. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.44.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.