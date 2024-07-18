QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,859,000 after acquiring an additional 160,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 76,742 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

