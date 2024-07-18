QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $936,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 183.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $28.87 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

