QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.53.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.05 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

