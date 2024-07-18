QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 53,761 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

