QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $954,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 166.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,565,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $16,918,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6,836.0% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 577,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

