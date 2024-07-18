QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $984,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.81. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

