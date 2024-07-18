QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $996,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $278,727,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $82,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1,626.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,822,000 after buying an additional 333,973 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 2,200.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after buying an additional 214,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 809.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after buying an additional 201,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 8.6 %

ENTG stock opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.