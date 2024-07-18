QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 431,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,259,000 after acquiring an additional 328,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

