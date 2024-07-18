QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JHG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 55,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,796,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,841.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 297,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.