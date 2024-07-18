QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

