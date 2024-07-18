QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after buying an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

BECN stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

