QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 356,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $12,773,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,611 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Trading Down 3.9 %

SKYW opened at $84.18 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

