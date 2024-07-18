QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

SMLF stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

