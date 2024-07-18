QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 3.5 %

CPB opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.