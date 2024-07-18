QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 227,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

