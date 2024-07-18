QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 413 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $181.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,591 shares in the company, valued at $982,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

