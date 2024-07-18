QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 984 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $554,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 707,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $133.75 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

