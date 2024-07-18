QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $121.16 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.63, a PEG ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.83.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

