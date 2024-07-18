QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

