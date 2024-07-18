QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 134.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after purchasing an additional 972,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 283,884 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.72. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

