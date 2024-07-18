QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

