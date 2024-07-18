QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 3.2 %

KHC opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

