QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,246 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,523,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

