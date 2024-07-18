QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,693 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $153.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

