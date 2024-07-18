QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,218 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 6.9 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $816.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.64. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

