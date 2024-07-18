QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 52.35.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.