QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,049,450,000 after acquiring an additional 425,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after acquiring an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,834,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $104.91 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

