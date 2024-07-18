QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $549.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $546.88 and its 200 day moving average is $584.73. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

