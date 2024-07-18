QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $287.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

