QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,671 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day moving average is $183.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

