QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 279 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Palo DS Manager LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $179.34 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average of $186.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

