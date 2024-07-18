QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,476 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,476 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,750,000 after buying an additional 174,041 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,227,000 after buying an additional 59,016 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.97 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

