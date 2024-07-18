QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $208.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average is $188.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

